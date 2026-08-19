Update On Chelsea Green’s Injury And WWE Future

AJ Styles has shared an encouraging update on Chelsea Green following the injury that has put her reign as WWE Women’s Champion in jeopardy.

During the August 14, 2026 edition of SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis attempted to have Green relinquish the championship due to her broken orbital bone. Green pleaded for an opportunity to remain champion, leading Aldis to give her 30 days to receive medical clearance.

As a result, Green will retain the title during that period as she works toward being cleared to return.

Speaking on his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles revealed that he recently saw Green at the WWE Performance Center and said she appeared to be doing well. Styles also expects WWE to have Green wear a protective mask when she is able to compete. “There gonna throw a mask on her, I’m sure of it. Actually, I did get to see her. I think she came down to the trainers. I believe she lives in Florida. So, I saw her at the trainers at the Performance Center, and she’s doing okay. She’s not mad about the situation. It is what it is. She said she had some bad luck.”

Styles, however, offered a different perspective on the setback. He believes continuing to push forward after suffering an injury can strengthen a wrestler’s connection with the audience and potentially make them a bigger babyface. “Well, I don’t know about that. To me, when I see someone get hurt and they go, ‘Nope, we’re still doing this,’ to me, it makes them a bigger babyface.”

Styles then pointed to Becky Lynch’s memorable bloody appearance on RAW in 2018 as an example of how an injury can unexpectedly become a defining moment in a wrestler’s career. “Becky Lynch became a super duper star because she got punched in the face. I believe it broke her nose. I could be wrong about this.”

Lynch suffered a broken nose after being struck during a brawl ahead of Survivor Series, with images of a bloodied Lynch standing in the crowd becoming one of the most memorable visuals of her rise to the top of WWE.

Styles recalled immediately recognizing the significance of the moment. “She became a bigger star because of that. Like, she became a star because of it. Because that picture of her all bloodied up going, ‘Come on.’ Oh my gosh, that was so freaking awesome. I remember seeing it and going, ‘Wow, that’s a star.’”

While Green’s injury has created uncertainty around her championship reign, Styles’ update indicates that she is in good spirits as she works toward receiving medical clearance.

For now, Green has 30 days to prove she can return to competition and avoid being forced to relinquish the WWE Women’s Championship.