Big E Addresses What’s Next For Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods

WWE veteran Big E appeared on Kayla Becker’s BZZR to discuss various topics, including the future of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after their WWE departure.

Big E said, “They are doing well. They are kind of staying low and enjoying family time right now. I want them to be able to tell their story, but obviously we’ve had a lot of discussions lately about what’s next. I don’t expect those guys to be retiring. I think they have a lot more to show. We had a really impactful heel turn; the follow-up wasn’t what we envisioned it, but those guys have so much to offer. They are so talented. They are going to go out there, wherever they end up wrestling, with a big chip on their shoulders and something to prove. I’m excited for them. Those will always be my brothers. The bond that we built in many ways was much bigger than wrestling. Those guys are family and will always be part of my life.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)