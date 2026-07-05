Kane Reveals Why Team Hell No Worked So Well

WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) appeared on an episode of WWE Photo Shoot, discussing various topics, including his partnership with pro wrestling veteran Daniel Bryan as part of Team Hell No.

Kane said, “Me and Daniel Bryan as Team Hell No. You want to talk about expanding the range of your character; this did it for me. I think that if you had told people that Kane was going to be the comic relief on the show, they’d have laughed at you. But there it is. What was so much fun about this was it was such a radical departure from everything else that I had done in my career. Up until that point, my character had always been very mean and mysterious. And with this, here I am out there basically the straight guy for Daniel Bryan’s jokes. But nevertheless, it works.”

On how Dr. Shelby helped the team get over:

“Dr. Shelby. An integral part of Team Hell No. One of the greatest vignettes that WWE has ever done is the anger management vignettes. One of the anger management vignettes was at a diner in Albany, New York. And Daniel and I were understanding where the other is coming from through food. Daniel’s vegan. I’m a carnivore, So I have to eat a salad. And he has to eat meat. It ends up turning into a Harry Met Sally situation where we talk about beating people up.”

You can check out Kane’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)