Backstage Update On Rumored CM Punk-WWE Issues

New reports have provided an update on the rumored backstage issues involving CM Punk, though neither outlet has confirmed any specific details.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there have been minor issues involving Punk, which he traced back to Punk losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select stated that it has heard numerous rumors regarding potential issues dating back to WrestleMania but has not been able to independently confirm any specifics. The outlet added that little has changed since it published a more detailed report the previous week.

Meltzer also stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE’s original plan called for Punk to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

“The plan was Cody Rhodes defending the title against CM Punk. That absolutely was the plan.”

Those plans were reportedly altered after Sami Zayn captured the WWE Championship at Night of Champions in June.

As of now, Punk is not advertised for the upcoming Raw in Chicago on WWE’s official website. However, he was listed in a promotional post shared by AllState Arena, adding further speculation about a potential appearance.