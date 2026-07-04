Backstage Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW

On Monday, June 29th, WWE RAW took place at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show was headlined by a segment featuring The Bloodline, which includes World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, alongside “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

The event also showcased several matches, including Chad Gable taking on JD McDonagh from The Judgment Day in a singles match. Additionally, “Big Mami Cool” Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day faced Maxxine Dupri from Alpha Academy, while “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline battled “The Mega Star” LA Knight in another singles match. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio also competed against “All Ego” Ethan Page.

Furthermore, there was a notable segment featuring the 2026 WWE Queen of the Ring, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY, and members of The Judgment Day, which included WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez. Joe Hendry competed against Austin Theory from The Vision in a singles match, and there were segments involving Joe Hendry, WWE World Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), and Austin Theory. Another prominent segment featured the 2026 WWE King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi alongside “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, among others.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a list of producers for each segment and match from this episode was circulated, although the show did not have an internal title.

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the Oba Femi, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman segment.

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the singles match between Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page.

– Shane Helms produced the singles match between Austin Theory vs. Joe Hendry.

– TJ Wilson produced the IYO SKY and Judgment Day in-ring segment, plus the singles match between Maxxine Dupri vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the singles match between Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight.

– Petey Williams produced the singles match between Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh.

– No producer was listed for the main event segment between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.