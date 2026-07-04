Backstage News On Big Bill’s Expected WWE Move

There has been considerable speculation regarding AEW star Big Bill, particularly following recent reports that his contract with the company is about to expire and that he may be heading to WWE to reunite with Enzo Amore. Earlier this week, Fightful Select reported that Bill has submitted his notice to AEW, as his deal is set to expire in the coming week.

Dave Meltzer confirmed the accuracy of Fightful Select’s report in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He noted that AEW has not utilized Bill much since the disbandment of The Learning Tree stable. However, Meltzer downplayed the notion that the Learning Tree storyline negatively impacted Bill’s momentum, arguing that he was never more popular in AEW than during that time. He claimed that the company was building toward Bill’s turn and a potential feud with Chris Jericho, but this never came to fruition. The faction was disbanded after Jericho went on a 12-month hiatus in April 2025.

Regarding the possibility of Big Cass and Enzo Amore reuniting in WWE after eight years, Meltzer expressed confidence that the duo could once again engage the WWE Universe, thanks to Enzo’s strong promo skills and Cass’ improved in-ring ability.

In recent months, Bill has primarily been wrestling in Ring of Honor. His last appearance on AEW television was on the February 4th episode of Collision, where he participated in an eight-man tag-team parking lot fight.