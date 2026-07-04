Backstage Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

On Friday, July 3rd, WWE SmackDown took place at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show was headlined by The Bloodline’s “Main Event” Jey Uso, who faced “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

The event featured several notable matches and segments, including WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella competing against Lainey Reid from Fatal Influence in a singles match. There was also a segment featuring rapper Lil Yachty alongside WWE United States Champion Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, as well as AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix defending his title against AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

In addition, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, and Chelsea Green teamed up to face Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match. The show also included a segment featuring Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso from The Bloodline, among others.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a list of producers for each segment and match from this episode was shared, and it was internally titled “WrestleZania.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Jamie Noble produced the Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso segment.

– Jason Jordan and Molly Holly produced the 6-Woman Tag Team Match between Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, and Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin.

– Shawn Daivari produced the AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match between Rey Fenix vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo.

– Molly Holly produced the Blake Monroe attack on Giulia and Kiana James segment.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams segment, as well as the Cody Rhodes, Tongas, and Finn Balor segment and the singles match between Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid.

– Jamie Noble produced the Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Match between Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso.