Current Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Following Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company has announced the lineup for this month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella, a WWE Hall of Famer, and Paige will defend their titles against the team Fatal Influence, which consists of Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley. Additionally, Danhausen will compete against JD McDonagh from The Judgment Day in a singles match.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 18th, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.