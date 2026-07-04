Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (7/10/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air internationally on Netflix and in the United States on the USA Network.

The show will start at 8 PM ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

In an exciting matchup, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams will face Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match. This is the only match announced for next week’s show so far.

The match was set up after Williams entered the ring with Lil Yachty. Before they could speak, they were interrupted by Hayes, who made a case for a title shot. He pointed out that Ricky Saints could not defeat Williams at Night of Champions and suggested that he and Williams go head-to-head again. Hayes claimed that Williams was only unstoppable because he hadn’t chosen to face him.

Hayes accused Williams of treating the title like an accessory and challenged him to prove him wrong. Lil Yachty then stated that the match would be a non-title bout. In response, Williams said he knew Hayes “like the back of his hand” and then backhanded him. Hayes retaliated by diving onto Williams outside the ring, while Yachty attempted to get on the apron, but Williams yanked him down.

Don’t forget to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.