Backstage News On Eric Young’s Expected WWE Role

As reported by PWMania.com, pro wrestling veteran Eric Young left TNA Wrestling on Wednesday, July 1, after requesting his release from the company. Fightful Select later indicated that WWE sources expect Young to return, given his good relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Bryan Alvarez from the Wrestling Observer shared with his subscribers on Twitter (X), via F4WOnline.com, that Eric Young is expected to return to WWE in a player-coach role in NXT.

Young initially joined WWE in October 2016, debuting as the leader of the villainous Sanity faction. He was drafted to the main roster in April 2018 but was released as part of COVID-19 budget cuts in April 2020. After a two-year stint with TNA Wrestling, Young re-signed with WWE in April 2023. However, he never appeared on television and later requested his release because he did not want to work under Vince McMahon again.

Shortly after news of his departure from TNA Wrestling broke, Young took to social media to clarify that he had indeed requested his release and confirmed that he was on a full-time deal with the company, contrary to earlier reports.