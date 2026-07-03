Backstage Update On Road Dogg’s TNA Status

According to a report from PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer and former creative team member Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, was backstage at the 2026 TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view this past weekend. There are indications that TNA is finalizing a deal for him to join their creative team.

However, PWInsider.com has reported that James did not attend the recent Thursday Night Impact TV tapings in Albany, New York, and was also absent from the second set of TV tapings. TNA and James are still discussing his potential involvement with the company.

While talks are ongoing, the report clarifies that the process does not include Road Dogg attending the recent TV tapings. TNA’s next set of TV tapings is scheduled for July 30 and 31 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

James left WWE earlier this year after voluntarily resigning from the promotion.