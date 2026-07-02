Jeff Jarrett Fires Back At Critics Of His TNA Booking

Jeff Jarrett has once again defended his decision to book himself as TNA World Champion, insisting the move was based on business—not ego.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jarrett pushed back against the long-standing criticism that he put the championship on himself for personal glory.

“Do you really think that Jeff Jarrett that has the most money at risk, is going to make a decision based on ego rather than dollars and cents? My money’s at stake. I’m the single largest shareholder of the promotion. I have a fiduciary responsibility to my investors.”

Jarrett said the criticism never made sense to him, particularly given his background in the wrestling business. “It was such nonsense, and the thought process that he’s making himself champion for glory is laughable, especially me being a third generation guy, and being around the business since a little kid.”

When asked whether he has any regrets about how he booked himself during TNA’s early years, Jarrett offered a simple response. “None.”

He pointed to TNA’s rapid growth during that period—from a weekly pay-per-view promotion to a nationally televised two-hour prime-time product—as evidence that the strategy worked despite operating on a limited budget.

Jarrett also explained that his booking philosophy was rooted in practicality. As the company’s founder, he knew he wasn’t leaving for WWE, making him a stable heel champion while babyfaces such as AJ Styles chased the title.