Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Results 7/2/26

TNA Wrestling taped matches and segments for the July 2 and part of the July 9 episodes of TNA iMPACT this week in Albany, NY.

The following are complete spoilers.

* Indi Hartwell defeated Gabby Forza (taped for TNA Xplosion)

* KC Navarro defeated Ryan Nemeth. Nic Nemeth helped his brother attack Navarro after the match

* TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament first round: Heather By Elegance defeated Allie

* TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament first round: Mara Sadé defeated Tasha Steelz

* X-Division Championship number one contender’s six-way match: Fabian Aichner defeated Rich Swann, Jason Hotch, The Home Town Man, BDE, and Mr. Elegance

* Eddie Edwards defeated Leon Slater

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Xia Brookside (c) defeated Lei Ying Lee to retain

* TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament first round: M By Elegance defeated Rosemary

* Moose defeated AJ Francis via DQ

* Bear Bronson defeated Ricky Sosa

* The Hardys, Rich Swann, and Elijah defeated Order 4

(H/T: False Finish HQ)