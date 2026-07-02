Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Results 7/2/26

By
Matt Boone
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

TNA Wrestling taped matches and segments for the July 2 and part of the July 9 episodes of TNA iMPACT this week in Albany, NY.

The following are complete spoilers.

* Indi Hartwell defeated Gabby Forza (taped for TNA Xplosion)
* KC Navarro defeated Ryan Nemeth. Nic Nemeth helped his brother attack Navarro after the match
* TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament first round: Heather By Elegance defeated Allie
* TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament first round: Mara Sadé defeated Tasha Steelz
* X-Division Championship number one contender’s six-way match: Fabian Aichner defeated Rich Swann, Jason Hotch, The Home Town Man, BDE, and Mr. Elegance
* Eddie Edwards defeated Leon Slater
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Xia Brookside (c) defeated Lei Ying Lee to retain
* TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament first round: M By Elegance defeated Rosemary
* Moose defeated AJ Francis via DQ
* Bear Bronson defeated Ricky Sosa
* The Hardys, Rich Swann, and Elijah defeated Order 4

(H/T: False Finish HQ)

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