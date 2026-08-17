TNA Announces Launch Of New VIP Membership Program

TNA Wrestling issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Launches New TNA+ VIP Membership, Introducing First-Ever Monthly Plan With PPV Access

TNA Wrestling today announced the launch of TNA+ VIP Membership, a new premium membership program expanding TNA+ beyond streaming access to offer fans an expanded portfolio of content, exclusive experiences and benefits.

For the first time in TNA history, fans can access a monthly membership that includes every TNA pay-per-view event. The new TNA+ VIP Monthly Membership is $19.99 per month, giving fans the flexibility to access every PPV alongside the broader VIP membership benefits without committing to an annual plan.

An Annual VIP Membership is available for $129.99, with a limited-time introductory offer of $99.99 using promo code TNA2026.

“VIP Membership represents the next evolution of TNA+,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “We’ve listened to our fans, and one of the clearest opportunities was giving fans a flexible monthly option that includes our pay-per-view events. For the first time, fans can join TNA+ on a monthly basis and have every PPV included while also receiving a growing range of exclusive content, benefits and experiences.”

VIP Membership includes every TNA PPV, including Bound For Glory on Sunday, October 11, plus full access to the TNA+ content library, early access to select original programming, podcasts and upcoming shows, VIP-only content and experiences, merchandise offers, ticket opportunities and exclusive member benefits. TNA plans to continue expanding the program with additional content, perks and experiences throughout the year.

The launch comes as TNA continues to build momentum across its media and commercial businesses, including multiple record-rated weeks on AMC, new sponsorship partnerships and continued growth across digital, streaming and international markets.

TNA is also expanding TNA+ internationally with the launch of TNA+ en Español, including Spanish-language commentary for TNA iMPACT! and every TNA PPV, with additional Spanish-language content being added to the platform.

The new TNA+ VIP Membership program is available now at TNAWrestling.com.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States, the exclusive home of the TNA’s flagship live weekly telecast, Thursday Night iMPACT! Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.