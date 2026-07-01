Vince Russo Rips WWE Over Sami Zayn Winning The WWE Championship

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has strongly criticized Sami Zayn’s WWE Championship victory at Night of Champions.

Zayn captured the WWE Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in the premium live event’s Triple Threat Match.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Podcast, Russo took issue with fans and wrestlers celebrating Zayn’s title win based on the length of his career.

“I can’t keep a straight face. If I read one more tweet online, especially from somebody in the business… ‘Oh, 13 years in the business. Nobody deserved it more.’ What? Bro, when I come on this show and tell you the marks are in the ring, look how the wrestlers react. Look at what they say. ‘Oh, the guy’s been in the industry for 13 years. He deserves it.’”

Russo argued that longevity alone should not determine who becomes world champion.

“Bro, Sami Zayn didn’t win anything because he’d been around 13 years. You know how many guys have been in the business 13 years, 17 years, 20 years, 25 years? Mr. Perfect and Scott Hall died without ever winning a WWE World Title. I swear to God, bro, when wrestlers sound like marks, it’s freaking embarrassing to me.”

He continued by questioning whether crowning Zayn champion was the best business decision for WWE.

“Embarrassing to me. Sami earned what? What did he earn? He worked harder than all the other wrestlers you see out there working? Really? This, to me, is an absolute joke. It’s not about business anymore, Coach, because here’s what business is about: getting as many eyeballs on your product for your partners that are paying you. That’s what the business is all about.”

Russo also questioned whether WWE’s creative team genuinely believed the decision would increase viewership.

“You’re going to tell me when Triple H makes a decision like that, and every other ass clown in the room, you’re going to sit there and tell me they’ve convinced themselves this is best for business and this is going to bring more viewers to the show? Is it that, or are we going to give Sami a big golden star on his forehead because of how hard he’s been working the last 13 years? It’s a joke, bro.”

He compared the title change to participation trophies before closing with a controversial comparison.

“Remember when Little League turned into everybody getting a participation trophy? That’s what this is. That’s exactly what this is, and it’s a joke. I got to tell you, bro, if I was ESPN, if I was USA, if I was Netflix, I would be beside myself. I would look at this company and say, ‘You’re supposed to be the greatest wrestling company in the entire world, and you really believe this is the best you can do?’ That’s what I would be saying this morning. This is legitimately the equivalent of David Arquette beating Diamond Dallas Page. That’s what this is the equivalent of.”