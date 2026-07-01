Cody Rhodes Reveals Biggest Challenge Facing NXT Call-Ups

Cody Rhodes believes one of the toughest adjustments for NXT call-ups has nothing to do with wrestling inside the ring.

Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Rhodes explained that learning to manage the hectic schedule of Raw and SmackDown is something many newcomers aren’t fully prepared for.

“One of my things that I know is not taught necessarily when they come up can be time management, when it comes to how SmackDown and Raw work. Because it is terrifying.”

Rhodes described the fast-paced environment backstage, where multiple responsibilities can quickly pile up.

“You get there and it’s, ‘Oh, we’re doing your walk in 30 minutes.’ And as soon as your walk’s done, ‘Can you be at the ring, you’re late for your rehearsal?’

You booked the walk, how am I late for the rehearsal?”

Despite the hectic pace, Rhodes emphasized that everyone backstage is simply trying to do their job.

“They have a job to do so you can’t get mad at them, but then also you’re trying to focus on the content.

I’m gonna deliver this unbelievable promo, I’m gonna do something physically impressive.”

Rhodes shared the comments while praising a rising WWE star for adapting well to life on the main roster, noting that the goal is not merely to get through the day but to feel completely prepared for every aspect of the show.

“That’s where I’ve seen, you’re excelling at this so far in what you’ve done. It’s hard to get it all to where you don’t wanna feel like you overcame, you wanna feel fully prepared.”