RFK Jr. Uses WWE To Make Point About Failure And Resilience

During an appearance on NewsNation, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss the return of the Presidential Fitness Test.

Kennedy argued that eliminating the program was a mistake, claiming the United States now has “the sickest population [of kids] in the world.” During the discussion, NewsNation anchor Anna Kooiman noted that critics of the fitness test believed it could negatively impact the self-esteem of children who were less athletic.

While making the case for the program’s return, Kennedy used WWE as an example of resilience and perseverance.

“Well, you know, failure is a part of life. And, you know, all of these— listen, the great thing about WWE that’s so inspiring is all of these guys have failed. Every one of them has lost fights. And the trick is, how do you persuade yourself to stand back up and fight again? You know, that’s the beauty of WWE. You lose sometimes, but you win sometimes. If you keep sticking at it, you’re ultimately going to come out on top.”