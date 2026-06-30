Big Bill Expected To Leave AEW For WWE Return

Big Bill’s time in AEW appears to be coming to an end.

According to Fightful Select, the former AEW star’s contract is set to expire within the next week, and he has officially given notice to the company that he will be departing.

The report adds that Big Bill is expected to return to WWE, where he previously competed as Big Cass.

The 6-foot-10 standout rose to prominence in WWE as one half of the popular Enzo and Cass tag team alongside Enzo Amore before both men were released in 2018. Following his WWE departure, Bill competed on the independent circuit and in TNA Wrestling before signing with AEW in 2022.

A reunion with Enzo Amore could also be on the horizon.

According to the report, WWE intends to sign Enzo as well, although he had not officially agreed to a contract as of mid-June. WWE reportedly wanted to wait until Big Bill’s AEW obligations had concluded before bringing both men back to the company.

If the plans come to fruition, it would mark the long-awaited reunion of one of WWE’s most popular tag teams from the mid-2010s.