Reason Revealed For Booker T’s WWE NXT Absence

Booker T has addressed his recent absence from WWE NXT commentary, revealing that family matters—not health concerns—have kept him away from the broadcast table.

The WWE Hall of Famer has missed several weeks of NXT programming, with Corey Graves and later Wade Barrett filling in on commentary. Booker was also absent from NXT The Great American Bash.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker explained that he stepped away to focus on his family. “I’m the youngest of eight. When something happens in the family, family comes first. Everything stops. I always said, being the youngest in the family, it’s my responsibility to make sure I step up and be there at all times. For me, I’ve been dealing with family stuff and I had to take a step back and deal with it. I can’t deal with things and work at the same time. That’s all it’s been.”

Booker also reassured fans that he is doing well and has no health issues. “I feel good; I’m perfectly fine; my health is great. I’m getting back to work on Tuesday.”

Booker is expected to return for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT, which is scheduled to feature the following matches:

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno del Mal

AAA Latin American Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. EK Prosper

Mason Rook vs. Jackson Drake

Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic