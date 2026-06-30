Tommy Dreamer Says WWE Nailed Its SummerSlam Setup

Tommy Dreamer believes WWE has laid the foundation for a huge two-night SummerSlam following the latest episode of Raw.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the ECW legend reacted to the announcement of two blockbuster matches for SummerSlam: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell and Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns.

Dreamer admitted he originally questioned WWE’s decision to move away from a potential Oba Femi vs. Roman Reigns World Title program but changed his opinion after seeing how the Lesnar confrontation played out. “I have to retract my statement. It was short, it was simple, and it worked, because the people went nuts for it. Proves how big the Hell in a Cell is, proves how big of an attraction this match is.”

He also praised the reactions both announced matches generated, noting that the stars barely needed to do anything to captivate the audience.

“Stand in the middle of the ring, do nothing, see if you get a reaction. We had tonight two guys. We opened the show with Brock and Oba standing there. Same thing with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. They just stood there doing nothing, and the people were rumbling.”

Dreamer singled out Paul Heyman’s performance during the Lesnar-Femi segment, particularly his reaction to Brock Lesnar’s handshake. “Paul Heyman just did that in one little thing, the oversell of Brock’s handshake. Loved it.”

He also appreciated that Lesnar ignored the crowd’s chants for “one more time,” believing it helped protect Femi as one of WWE’s rising stars.

Looking ahead, Dreamer said he believes WWE has already found the two matches that will headline both nights of SummerSlam. “Did we just get two main events for night one and night two?”

While acknowledging the challenge of selling out two stadium shows on consecutive nights, Dreamer said WWE appears to be “firing on all cylinders.”