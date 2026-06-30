Kurt Angle Reacts To Kendal Grey Winning NXT Women’s Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has reacted after Kendal Grey captured the NXT Women’s Championship while paying tribute to him.

In the main event of WWE NXT The Great American Bash, Grey defeated Lola Vice to win the NXT Women’s Championship. During the match, she wore ring gear inspired by Angle’s iconic Olympic-themed attire.

Following the victory, Angle took to Twitter/X to congratulate the new champion and praise her accomplishment.

“Witnessing the rise of the next generation is nothing short of incredible! I couldn’t be prouder to see Kendal Grey rocking my gear and claiming her throne as the new NXT Woman’s Champion! @kendalgreywwe relentless dedication embodies everything we represent in this industry.”

Angle also joked that Grey may eventually have to defend herself against another member of his family.

“There’s only one Kendal Grey, and I can’t wait to see her conquer new heights. But…… just a heads up, in 8 years, you might want to watch your back, Kendal. There’s another Angle eager to step into that ring, and she’s got her eyes on you! @kendalgreywwe #itstrue”