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Photo: John Cena Goes Bald For New FUE Treatment

By
Matt Boone
-
John Cena in WWE
John Cena | WWE

John Cena is continuing to document his hair restoration journey, revealing on Monday that he has completed a second round of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) treatment.

The 17-time WWE Champion shared a photo of his freshly shaved head on social media, crediting the medical team responsible for the procedure.

“Round 2 of FUE Treatment and this time I went all in for best possible results,” Cena wrote, thanking Dr. Ken Anderson and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for their role in the process.

Dr. Anderson responded publicly, expressing gratitude for Cena’s trust and noting the honor of being involved in the WWE legend’s journey.

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