Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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Backstage News On WWE Making Cuts To Social Media And Digital Teams

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE logo
WWE

According to PWInsider.com, WWE recently let go of several employees from its social media and digital teams.

The report confirms that there are two to four confirmed exits, but it does not specify who those individuals are. Additionally, there may have been other cuts, although this information has not yet been confirmed.

These layoffs come approximately two months after WWE released several roster members, including Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, and the Wyatt Family.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods also opted to leave the company rather than accept contract restructurings that would have led to pay cuts.

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