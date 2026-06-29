New Details Behind Tommy Dreamer’s TNA Exit

Recently, PWMania.com reported that pro wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer unexpectedly left TNA Wrestling and stepped down as head of creative.

According to Fightful Select, while TNA initially claimed that Dreamer’s departure was a mutual decision, the reality is that the promotion decided to part ways with him.

Some people within the company anticipated this change would occur after Slammiversary 2026, but TNA’s parent company, Anthem, sought a “fresher approach” following the recently concluded major event.

The report also mentioned that Eric Tompkins will be joining the creative team soon. Tompkins assisted with AJ Francis’ segment last week, which received significant praise. Hunter Johnston has taken over TNA Wrestling’s creative direction following Dreamer’s exit.

Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, is expected to join TNA as the new creative lead in the near future.