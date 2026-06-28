Sunday, June 28, 2026
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Nic Nemeth Wins TNA World Championship At Slammiversary

By
Phil Johnson
-
Nic Nemeth
Nic Nemeth | TNA

There is a new TNA World Champion.

Nic Nemeth defeated Mike Santana in the main event of TNA Slammiversary on Sunday night at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts to capture the TNA World Championship.

The title change capped off one of the most eventful nights in recent TNA history.

In addition to the TNA World Championship changing hands, Slammiversary also saw new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, a new Knockouts World Champion, new TNA World Tag Team Champions, the introduction of a new championship, surprise debuts and returns, and multiple TNA Hall of Fame announcements.

With the victory, “The Wanted Man” begins a new reign as TNA World Champion, ending Mike Santana’s run with the title.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results.

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