Apollo Crews Makes TNA Debut At Slammiversary

A former WWE champion made a surprise appearance at TNA Slammiversary 2026.

Mustafa Ali issued an open challenge for the TNA International Championship at the event from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, but things quickly took an unexpected turn.

After both Daria Rae and the TNA Director of Authority each named a mystery challenger, the bout was turned into a Triple Threat Match.

The mystery competitors were revealed to be Rich Swann and former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, who competed under his former ring name, Uhaa Nation, in his TNA debut.

Despite an impressive performance in his first match for the promotion, Uhaa Nation was unable to capture the championship.

Mustafa Ali retained the TNA International Championship by defeating both Uhaa Nation and Rich Swann to successfully answer the open challenge.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results.