WWE Night Of Champions Results – June 27, 2026

WWE is live from Saudi Arabia this afternoon, as the annual WWE Night Of Champions premium live event goes down from Riyadh, streaming via ESPN Unlimited, starting at 1p/12c. Things get underway prior to that, however, with a two-hour ‘Countdown to WWE Night Of Champions’ pre-show (see video below), which begins at 11/10c.

Countdown To WWE Night Of Champions Kicks Off

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque gets the ‘Countdown’ pre-show officially off-and-running. The pre-show panelists welcome us to the official lead-in to today’s WWE Night of Champions PLE from Riyadh.

An excellent “cold open” style video package, also narrated by Triple H, airs, before we see the usual Superstar arrival shots as Joe Tessitore gives some background information on each Superstar shown on the screen. We settle at the pre-show panel, which is in a studio with no crowd.

Tessitore welcomes his fellow pre-show panelists, Peter Rosenberg and former WWE Champion Big E. After they do their initial welcome-style banter, Tessitore leads the trio in running down the lineup for today’s show as the official match graphics flash on the screen.

It is confirmed that Oba Femi vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso for the King of the Ring finals will be the opening match of the show. The second bout, which along with the opener, will air live and free as part of the special first hour airing on ESPN.

They kick it to Michael Cole and Corey Graves who are ringside inside Riyadh Arena, which is still empty. Cole mentions it is 112 degrees and extremely hot there. They begin talking about the triple-threat main event title tilt pitting Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Championship.

Cole and Graves send it back to Tessitore, Rosenberg and Big E., who begin breaking down some of the matches scheduled for the show. They then send us into part one of a lengthy one-on-one sit-down interview Jackie Redmond conducted with Liv Morgan ahead of today’s Queen of the Ring finals.

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