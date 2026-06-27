Late Spoilers & Backstage News For WWE Night Of Champions In Saudi Arabia

WWE Night Of Champions 2026 is live this afternoon from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Featured below are some late spoilers and backstage notes for the show:

– WWE talent arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and is scheduled to depart shortly after the WWE Night Of Champions event concludes on Saturday afternoon.

– While Zilla Fatu is still expected to sign with WWE, there have been no indications that he will be involved at Night of Champions. Fatu has reportedly been spending time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in recent weeks.

– WWE kept plans for the King of the Ring finals between Oba Femi and “Main Event” Jey Uso closely guarded throughout the week. It has since been confirmed that the bout will open Night of Champions. The match, along with the second contest on the card, will air live and free as part of ESPN’s special first-hour presentation.

– Rhea Ripley had originally been scheduled to compete at Night of Champions before suffering an injury. Following that setback, Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton was added to the card.

– WWE is still expected to hold another event in Saudi Arabia later this year if the original schedule remains intact. As previously reported, WrestleMania 43 is set to take place in Riyadh in 2027.

– Regarding CM Punk, despite online speculation about a possible imminent return, he is not in Saudi Arabia and is not expected to appear at Night of Champions. Punk worked commentary for a Cage Fury Fighting Championships event in Chicago on Friday.

– As for the WWE Night Of Champions premium live event itself, temperatures in Riyadh are said to be around 112 degrees as of the start of showtime. Night of Champions is sold out, with WWE expecting more than 18,000 fans inside Riyadh Arena.

(H/T: Fightful Select)