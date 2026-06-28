Backstage Update On Former WWE Star Expected To Appear At TNA Slammiversary

TNA is set to hold its 2026 Slammiversary pay-per-view (PPV) event today, June 28, at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

It has been reported that a former WWE Superstar is expected to make their debut during the event. This wrestler is rumored to be a former multi-time singles champion.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that sources close to the development have indicated that this wrestler is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. However, no additional details were provided in the report at this time.