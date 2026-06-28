TNA Slammiversary Results – June 28, 2026

Location: Boston, Massachusetts at the Agganis Arena

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Pre-Show:

Triple Threat Match – Mara Sade vs. Elayna Black vs. Indi Hartwell

RESULTS: Elayna Black defeats Mara Sade & Indi Hartwell via pinfall after Sade rolled Hartwell back into the ring then hit a beautiful moonsault. Black took advantage and hit Sade with a double-arm DDT for the victory.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

Traci Brooks introduced the new TNA Knockouts Television Championship. The winner will be crowned in a 16-woman tournament. The new title will be defended only on Impact.

Backstage:

Mustafa Ali asked Daria Rae found an opponent for his TNA International Championship open challenge. She says she did, however, Santino Marella interrupted to say that he also found an opponent. Santino booked the title bout as a triple ways dance. Ali will find out who his opponents are at the same time the fans do later tonight.

Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

RESULTS: Ricky Sosa defeats Eric Young via pinfall Blue Thunder Bang.

SLAMMIVERSARY

TNA dedicated the show to Joe Doering, who recently died from brain cancer at the age of 44. After a ten-bell salute, Cody Deaner addressed the crowd. Deaner Doering described Joe Doering in three words. Loyalty, passion, and strength. Doering’s true strength came from his heart. Deaner asked the locker room to blow the roof off the arena tonight. This one is for Joe.

X-Division Championship in Ultimate X Match – Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Amazing Red

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA X-DIVISION CHAMPION CEDRIC ALEXANDER!

After the match, Frankie Kazarian and Mike Santana showed respect to Amazing Red by announcing Amazing Red will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory.

Elijah vs. Aj Francis

Winner receives rights to Elijah’s music and likeness.

RESULTS: Elijah defeats Aj Francis via pinfall with a Drifter Destroyer off the top rope. Elijah keeps his rights to his music and likeness.

After the match, a guitar appeared in the ring with LED’s in it. Elijah slung it over his shoulder and walked away.

Backstage with Gia Miller:

Mike Santana was interviewed about his match with Nic Nemeth tonight. Santana said that he has lived, breathed and bled for TNA since he came back. He promises to give his heart and soul in the match against Nemeth.

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match – The Elegance Brand (M by Elegance & Heather by Elegance) (c) vs. DEMONxBUNNY (Allie & Rosemary)

RESULTS: AND NEW TNA KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAN CHAMPIONS DEMONXBUNNY. DemonXBunny defeats The Elegance Brand via pinfall after Heather set up Rosemary for Nip and Tuck, but Rosemary reversed it and hit a reverse bulldog on Heather.

Backstage:

Santino and Daria Rae talk about the “Three Ways Dance” for the International Title.

TNA International Championship Triple Threat Open Challenge: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Uhaa Nation F.K.A Apollo Crews

During the match, Tasha Steeles got up on the apron and pointed to the entry way where Special Agent 0 was running to the ring. That distracted Uhaa enough for Ali to attack from behind.

Then Agent 0 moved the steps at ringside and piled them on top of Uhaa.

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA INTERNATIONAL CHAMPION MUSTAFA ALI! Mustafa Ali defeats Rich Swann & Uhaa Nation A.K.A Apollo Crews via pinfall after Ali went up top and tried a 450. Swann dodged it and folded him with a kick. Ali grabbed him in a bridged suplex for the victory.

No Surrender Match: Moose (w/ JCB) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alicia Edwards)

The only way that a No Surrender Match can end is by a participant’s corner person throwing in the towel.

JDC threw Moose the chain and Moose wrapped himself in it to spear Edwards one more time, busting him open. Moose lined him up again to spear Edwards through the table, but Alicia ran in between them and threw in the towel.

RESULTS: Moose defeats Eddie Edwards!

After the match, JDC hit Edwards with a stunner and Moose speared both of the Edwards’ through the table.

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Lei Ying Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside

RESULTS: AND NEW TNA KNOCKOUTS CHAMPION XIA BROOKSIDE! Xia Brookside defeats Lei Ying Lee via pinfall with the Darkside.

TNA World Tag Team Championship in a Ladder Match – The System (c) vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. The Great Hands

RESULTS: AND NEW TNA WORLD TAG TEAM Champions The Hardys!

TNA World Championship Match – Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

Before the match, a video tribute to the legendary Konnan was shown. Narrated by Mike Sanatana, he announced that Konnan will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame along with ODB and Amazing Red.

Ryan Nemeth got into the ring and Santana didn’t care. He got into the ring to beat him up. The ref stepped between them instead then Ryan from ringside. Santana was distracted long enough for Nemeth to hit him with the Call Your Shot Trophy.

Santana went for Spin The Block, but faded on the way in due to blood loss.

RESULTS: AND NEW TNA WORLD CHAMPION NIC NEMETH! Nic Nemeth defeats Mike Santana via pinfall with a Danger Zone.

After the match, the Nemeth Brothers celebrated in the ring