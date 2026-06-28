New TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Crowned At Slammiversary

Demon Bunny are once again championship gold holders.

Rosemary and Allie captured the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Elegance Brand (H By Elegance & M By Elegance) at TNA Slammiversary.

The title change came in the third match of the evening after The Elegance Brand’s allies attempted to tip the scales in their favor.

Ash By Elegance and The Personal Concierge both interfered during the bout, but Rosemary neutralized the situation by spraying her trademark mist. Moments later, Allie connected with a Codebreaker before Rosemary finished things off with a reverse DDT to score the pinfall.

The victory marks the first Knockouts World Tag Team Championship reign for Demon Bunny.

The Elegance Brand’s championship reign comes to an end after 164 days, during which they successfully defended the titles three times.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results.