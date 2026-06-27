Kevin Owens Reacts To Sami Zayn’s WWE Championship Victory

Kevin Owens has shared an emotional message celebrating Sami Zayn after his longtime friend captured the WWE Championship for the first time at Night of Champions.

As seen during the premium live event, Zayn defeated Cody Rhodes and Gunther in the Triple Threat main event to win WWE’s top prize.

Taking to Twitter/X after the match, Owens admitted it was one of the biggest moments he wishes he could have witnessed in person while recovering from injury.

“I’ve missed a lot of things I wish I hadn’t in the last 15 months because of this injury but today is, by far, the one I wish I had been there for the most.”

Owens praised Zayn’s talent and reflected on their decades-long friendship and rivalry.

“He has brought out the best in me as both an ally and a foe. That’s because he is THE best.

When you’re consistently that good for that long, you become undeniable.

Sami becoming WWE Champion was inevitable. He has deserved that moment for a very long time and I am so happy to see him finally get it.”

Owens then added some humor to his heartfelt tribute by sharing a collection of old photos documenting their friendship over the years.

“Now enjoy these pictures of me annoying him at various stages of our careers. The last one is him putting on my sock in a hotel room in the middle of nowhere in Texas because I thought I had broken my back the night before and could not move. He had to help me put on my boxers too.

Look how happy he is…

Now tell me he doesn’t deserve to be champion! @SamiZayn.”