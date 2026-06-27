CM Punk Drops Interesting Hint About WWE Return

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk returned to the commentary desk at CFFC 156, held at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Illinois, on Friday. During the broadcast, Punk hinted that he may not be available on Fridays for much longer.

John Morgan asked Punk if he would be able to participate in the next event, to which Punk responded, “Is that a Friday? I don’t know… It’s a Friday? I don’t know if I can make it.”

Punk has not appeared on WWE television since the RAW episode after WrestleMania 42, where he participated in a segment with Cody Rhodes and teased a potential quest for Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship upon his return. There are expectations that Punk will return to TV in the lead-up to SummerSlam, but WWE has yet to confirm his return.