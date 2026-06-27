AJ Styles’ Son Avery Styles Makes Wrestling Debut

The Styles family legacy officially entered a new chapter on Friday night, as Avery Styles, the son of WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, made his professional wrestling debut.

Avery competed at SCA Wrestling’s Freedom Fling event at the Royston Dome in Royston, Georgia, where he defeated Ashton Martin in his first professional match.

Following the event, Avery shared highlights from the match on his Instagram Stories, including footage of him sliding underneath the ringside guardrail before delivering his father’s signature Phenomenal Forearm.

AJ Styles was advertised to accompany his son to the ring for the debut.

Avery’s first match comes just months after AJ officially retired from in-ring competition following his career-ending loss to Gunther at the 2026 Royal Rumble.

Following that match, however, Styles hinted that retirement might not necessarily be permanent if the right opportunity presented itself.

“I mean, what if my son wrestles? The opportunity to tag with him once. You never know,” Styles said in a post-Royal Rumble interview.

Signs that Avery was preparing for a wrestling career had already surfaced earlier this year.

In May, he posted a training video performing his father’s famous Spiral Tap onto a crash pad, generating excitement among fans eager to see whether he would follow in AJ’s footsteps.

Now that Avery has officially made his in-ring debut, the possibility of a one-time father-and-son tag team match appears more realistic than ever should AJ decide to step out of retirement for one final match.