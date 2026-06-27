Saturday, June 27, 2026
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Spoilers: WWE Night Of Champions Match Order For 6/27/26

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE Night Of Champions is live today from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the June 27 PLE on ESPN Unlimited, the spoiler match listing, in order, has surfaced for the show.

The following is the order in which the matches are scheduled to take place at WWE Night Of Champions:

    * King of the Ring Finals: Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso
    * Queen of the Ring Finals: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY
    * Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
    * WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints
    * WWE Women’s United States Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill
    * Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn

Join us here today for live WWE Night Of Champions results.

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