Saturday, June 27, 2026
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LIVE NOW: Watch The WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Post-Show (Video)

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE Night Of Champions 2026
WWE Night Of Champions 2026

WWE Night of Champions 2026 delivered one of the most shocking endings of the year, with Sami Zayn capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship in a stunning main event that left the WWE Universe buzzing.

From championship clashes to major moments and surprise developments, there was plenty to break down coming out of the premium live event.

Be sure to check out the complete WWE Night of Champions post-show in the video below for full match analysis, instant reactions, and discussion of everything that went down.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for complete WWE Night of Champions coverage, breaking news, results, reactions, and all the latest wrestling updates.

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