Sami Zayn Delivers Emotional Speech After Winning WWE Championship

Sami Zayn captured the biggest victory of his career at WWE Night of Champions, defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat Match to become WWE Champion for the first time.

After the premium live event went off the air, an emotional Zayn addressed the crowd, reflecting on the criticism he has faced throughout his career and what the moment meant to him.

“A lot has been said about me. Some good, and lately, some bad. A lot of folks said I would never win the WWE Championship. But I stand here tonight in front of my people, the WWE Champion.”

Clearly overwhelmed by the moment, Zayn admitted he was struggling to find the words before declaring that he had earned the accomplishment after more than two decades in professional wrestling.

“It is hard to believe. Oh my God. Byron, you know I’m not usually at a loss for words, but… you know what? You’re damn right I deserve it. Twenty-plus years in the game at the highest level, never got the recognition. Ten-plus years chasing this championship, never got the recognition.”

Zayn closed by saying that no matter what happens for the rest of his career, no one can ever take away the fact that he reached the top of WWE.

“I don’t care what happens to me tomorrow, next week, next month, or next year. Forever, I will be Sami Zayn, WWE Champion.”