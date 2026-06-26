Backstage Update On CM Punk’s WWE Return Plans

CM Punk’s return to WWE television could reportedly begin with one final appearance on Raw before he officially transitions to the SmackDown brand.

Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer reported that Punk is expected to move to SmackDown upon returning from his post-WrestleMania 42 hiatus, with the move potentially setting up a feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

According to Meltzer, the roster change is intended to better balance WWE’s star power, as Raw currently features a deeper lineup of main event talent.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer provided an update, reporting that Punk has been pushing for his return to take place on the July 6 episode of Raw in the Chicago area, his hometown.

While Punk’s absence has largely been viewed as a creative decision to facilitate the move to SmackDown and an eventual program with Rhodes, Meltzer noted that the situation is not entirely straightforward. “His departure was basically to get him ready for moving to Smackdown and eventually a program with Rhodes, but to say there are no issues at all, that wouldn’t be correct.”

He added that while some reports have overstated the situation, there are still underlying issues. “It’s not as bad as some have made it out to be, but it’s not like there aren’t any issues at all.”

Punk has not appeared on WWE television since the Raw following WrestleMania 42, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania before a future Undisputed WWE Championship showdown with Cody Rhodes was teased the following night.

Rhodes is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match at Night of Champions this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Following the premium live event, WWE is expected to shift its attention toward SummerSlam, where the winner of the King of the Ring final between Jey Uso and Oba Femi will earn a world championship match against either Rhodes or Reigns.