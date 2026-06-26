Report: WWE Unhappy After SmackDown Leaks Online

WWE was reportedly unhappy after significant portions of this week’s taped SmackDown leaked online ahead of its scheduled broadcast.

The June 26, 2026 edition of SmackDown was taped on June 23 in London, England. While spoilers from the show quickly circulated online, video footage from the episode also appeared across multiple websites before WWE moved to have it removed.

According to PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson, the leaks sparked frustration within the company.

“There was internal unhappiness within WWE this week as apparently the entire episode of tonight’s Smackdown leaked online in different places. No idea how that happened but I could certainly see why that would upset people in the company.”

Following the leaks, WWE reportedly issued copyright takedown notices, resulting in many of the clips being removed from various platforms.

The London episode of SmackDown is scheduled to air Friday night on the USA Network.

Next week’s episode will also be taped in advance following Monday night’s Raw, allowing WWE’s talent and production staff to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday weekend.