Big E Explains Why He Won’t Risk An In-Ring Return

Former WWE Champion Big E says that even if he were medically cleared one day, he has no desire to risk his health by returning to the ring.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Big E reflected on his life since suffering the neck injury that ended his wrestling career and explained why his priorities have changed. “I’m engaged. I’m about to get married in a few months. I can’t fathom telling Kristen I’m going to roll the dice with my health and my life again. I can’t do that to her.”

Big E said finding his life partner has given him a new perspective on what truly matters. “To finally get to this point where I found my partner — who I want to spend the rest of my life with — someone I adore. We have so much fun together.”

He added that the phrase “best friend” genuinely describes their relationship. “The cliché of saying your partner is your best friend can be a cliché for a lot of people, but it’s real for us.”

While he remains grateful for everything wrestling has given him, Big E said he has reached a point where he would be content even if his WWE career ended tomorrow. “The idea of there being so many things in my career that I’m excited to do is great, but if that all goes away, if someone says, ‘Nope, we don’t want to see your face anymore, we’re done with you,’ I will be so content just to be home with my woman and enjoy life.”

He explained that stepping away from the constant grind of WWE has helped him realize there is much more to life than professional wrestling. “I think when you’re on that WWE hamster wheel and this is all you know, this is all you are, it can be hard to see beyond it.”

Big E continued by expressing his appreciation for the balance he has found since transitioning into his broadcasting and ambassador roles. “I am so thankful for it. I am so grateful for it. But I think having a bit of a foot out of the industry as well has allowed me to understand there’s so much more life out here.”

He also admitted he has enjoyed rediscovering things many wrestlers sacrifice during their careers. “Even just having my weekends again — to be able to travel, to hang out with friends, to connect, to go on vacations — I’m so grateful for all of that.”

Although he acknowledged that medical clearance could theoretically come one day, Big E made it clear that it would not change his decision. “So maybe one day I could get cleared. It’s just not a gamble worth taking.”

He concluded by explaining why the potential consequences outweigh any desire to wrestle again. “When you understand the importance of your C1 and the potential costs, I’m just not willing to take those risks.”