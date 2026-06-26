Backstage News On Pete Dunne’s Surprise Indie Appearance

WWE star Pete Dunne made a special appearance at an Attack! Pro Wrestling show last week, where he faced Leon Cage in a singles match. After the match, Dunne delivered a heartfelt promo expressing his gratitude to the fans for their support throughout the ups and downs of his career over the past few years.

According to Fightful Select, WWE had no influence on Dunne’s booking for the event. The report stated that Leon Cage was selected by the organizers of Attack! as Dunne’s opponent. Pro Wrestling, although Tommy Vril, James Ellis, and Shane Hook were also considered.

The report further highlighted that the team at Attack! Pro Wrestling praised Dunne for his engagement with fans, noting that he took the time to pose for pictures with over 100 attendees after the event concluded. Additionally, sources indicated that the promotion appreciated MJF’s acknowledgment of the show by posting a picture of Dunne following the match. Overall, the people involved with Attack! were pleased with how the event turned out.

Fellow WWE star Lyra Valkyria was also present at the show to support Dunne.