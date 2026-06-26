Why WWE Made SmackDown’s First Hour Commercial-Free

Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network featured a commercial-free first hour.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, this decision was made as a precautionary measure due to the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. It was noted that the decision to have the first hour of the June 19 episode be commercial-free was made well in advance.

The NBA Finals concluded with Game 5 on June 13, where the Knicks won the series 4-1. If the Finals had extended to a Game 7, SmackDown would have gone head-to-head with the NBA game.

The main event of last week’s WWE SmackDown featured Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Title against GUNTHER, with Sami Zayn serving as the special guest referee. Rhodes ultimately won the match, retaining his title.