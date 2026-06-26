Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026

WWE is set to hold its 2026 NXT Great American Bash premium live event (PLE) this Sunday, June 28, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will air live on The CW, starting at 7 PM ET. Notably, it will coincide with the 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV).

Updated betting odds have been released for seven key matches: the WWE NXT Championship Match, the WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match, the WWE NXT North American Championship Match, the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match, the WWE Women’s Speed Championship Match, and two significant singles matches.

Tony D’Angelo is favored to defeat Naraku and retain his WWE NXT Championship, while Lola Vice is favored to beat Kendal Grey and keep her WWE NXT Women’s Championship. For the WWE NXT North American Championship Match, the odds are even. ZARIA is the clear favorite to defeat Tatum Paxley and retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship. Wren Sinclair is also favored to retain her WWE Women’s Speed Championship by defeating Arianna Grace.

In one of the singles matches, Tristan Angels is favored to win against Shiloh Hill, while in the other singles match, Saquon Shugars is expected to defeat Dion Lennox.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE NXT Championship Match

Tony D’Angelo (c) -300 vs. Naraku +200

Note: The lines are unchanged from the opening odds. Current odds imply a 75% probability of D’Angelo retaining the belt.

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match

AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice (c) -300 vs. WrenQCC’s Kendal Grey +200

Note: The line opened Vice -150 and Grey +110. Current odds imply a 75% probability of Vice retaining the belt.

WWE NXT North American Championship Match

Myles Borne (c) -120 vs. Tavion Heights -120

Note: Current odds imply this match is a pick’em.

WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

ZARIA (c) -3000 vs. Tatum Paxley +900

Note: Current odds imply a 96.8% probability of Zaria retaining the belt.

WWE Women’s Speed Championship Match

WrenQCC’s Wren Sinclair (c) -500 vs. BirthRight’s Arianna Grace +300

Note: Current odds imply an 83.3% probability of Sinclair retaining the belt.

Singles Match

“Mr. England” Tristan Angels -500 vs. WWE LFG season two winner “Mr. NXT” Shiloh Hill +300

Note: Current odds imply an 83.3% probability of Angels winning the match.

Singles Match

Saquon Shugars -140 vs. DarkState’s Dion Lennox +100

Note: Current odds imply a 58.3% probability of Shugars winning the match.