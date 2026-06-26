Paul Heyman Reveals How Close He Came To Joining TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” to discuss various topics, including whether there was talk of him working with TNA Wrestling in 2006.

Heyman said, “Not in 2006… [TNA reached out in] 2010.”

On how close he came to joining TNA:

“Depends on the perspective of the person that you’re asking. You’re asking me, was I ever close? I don’t know. I certainly told them what my five-year plan was, and I talked about this on Ariel Helwani’s podcast back then, going to get rid of everybody over 40, going to get rid of all the legends, going to keep one. Back then they had way too many legends. It was an old-timers game, and some of them had years left to give, but they got lumped in with the other veterans, so they seemed older than they were.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)