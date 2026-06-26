Adriana Rizzo Shares Encouraging Injury Recovery Update

WWE NXT star Adriana Rizzo was sidelined last summer due to a torn ACL and meniscus. However, it appears that she is close to making her return.

Recently, Rizzo took to her Twitter (X) account to provide an update on her recovery status.

Rizzo wrote, “Guess who’s back… back AGAIN! Three years ago, I tore my left Achilles. A few months after I partially tore my left ACL. Then, in 2025, I tore that same ACL completely, tore my meniscus, and sprained my MCL—all in my left leg. Setback after setback left me feeling like I would never be the same.

Today, I can finally say I feel like my old self. Thank you to my surgeon, doctors, athletic trainers @dr.clayton.tomczyk weightroom coaches @jp_major @sarahsab @loganbyman and everyone else who helped me through this journey. You gave me the opportunity to be an athlete again.

To my family—thank you for supporting me along the way. And to Jonah… thank you for carrying me through the hardest season of my life. Thank you for every appointment, every encouraging conversation, every moment you reminded me who I was when I had a hard time seeing it myself. I couldn’t have done this without you @cutler_wwe ♡

To everyone who supported me, checked in on me, prayed for me, or believed in me from afar—thank you. It meant more than you’ll ever know. This isn’t the end of my comeback. It’s the beginning of what’s next.”

There is no update on Rizzo’s return to the ring or NXT programming, but information will be provided once available.