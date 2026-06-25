Report: Former Multiple WWE Title-Holder Coming Soon To TNA

TNA has had internal discussions about potentially signing former WWE star Apollo Crews, according to reports.

Crews, a former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion, departed WWE in April 2026 after 11 years with the company. His name has since surfaced within TNA as a potential roster addition later this year once he becomes available.

It’s unclear how recent backstage changes at TNA, including the exits of Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, and others, may have affected those conversations. No deal or appearance has been confirmed at this stage.

The speculation comes ahead of TNA Slammiversary on June 28, where Mustafa Ali defends the TNA International Championship against a mystery opponent, fueling fan speculation about a possible surprise debut.

It’s worth noting, however, if Crews is bound by WWE’s standard 90-day non-compete clause, that window would not yet have closed, making any imminent appearance unlikely.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)