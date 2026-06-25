Triple H Shares Update On His Health

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has shared a positive update on his health while discussing the passion that continues to drive him every day.

Appearing on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Triple H was told he looked healthy and vibrant, prompting him to reflect on the heart condition that brought his in-ring career to an end. “There’s moments in time where everybody has setbacks in life, and things hit you hard,” Triple H said.

Looking back on that chapter, he made it clear he is focused on moving forward. “I did have the issues. They’re behind me now. I want to make sure they stay behind me, so I’m cautious of everything I do, and I’m protective of it.”

Triple H explained that, outside of his family, WWE remains his greatest passion. “You have to have something that you’re passionate about in your life, and your why, and outside of my family, my kids, my wife, this is my why, and I love this business.”

He also noted that his relationship with Stephanie McMahon would never have happened without professional wrestling.

Despite the demanding travel schedule and responsibilities that come with running WWE’s creative direction, Triple H said he still enjoys every aspect of the job. “We’re live two to three times a week, we’re in a different city all the time. It’s a lot.”

He added that working alongside WWE’s next generation of talent keeps him motivated. “But it’s hard to put down, because I love it. I love being around those kids. It keeps you young. It’s like being in the fountain of youth at all times.”

Triple H also praised WWE President Nick Khan, reiterating how much he values their working relationship. “I’ve never been around a better businessman.”

He credited Khan’s lifelong passion for wrestling as one of the reasons the partnership has been so successful. “He grew up a fan of this. He’s as deep in knowledge as anybody I’ve met out there, and he’s just straightforward. What you see is what you get.”