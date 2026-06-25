Big E Reveals WWE’s Original Plan For The New Day

Big E has revealed that The New Day almost looked very different, sharing details of an early concept that was eventually transformed into one of WWE’s most successful factions.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Champion explained that the group’s origins date back to Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), where the initial idea was for a militant faction inspired by the Nation of Domination. “The original pitch was for us to be the new Nation of Domination,” Big E said.

He revealed that the original lineup would have featured Abraham Washington as the group’s spokesperson alongside Byron Saxton, Xavier Woods, and himself.

Big E also disclosed that the faction’s first proposed name immediately raised concerns within WWE. “We originally called the group the Klan, and it stood for Citizens Liberation of American Nationalism. It was supposed to be this militant black group.”

According to Big E, WWE quickly rejected the name. “The office said we’re not doing that. So we exchanged Citizens for Peoples.”

Ultimately, the concept was abandoned before ever making it out of FCW.

The idea resurfaced several years later on WWE’s main roster during a difficult period for both Big E and Xavier Woods.

At the time, Big E had recently lost the Intercontinental Championship to Bad News Barrett, while Woods’ first main roster run had failed to gain traction.

Big E recalled Woods pitching the Nation-inspired concept once again. “Woods goes in and pitches the writers that day, pitches them this idea of doing a new Nation of Domination. They essentially laugh him out of the room.”

After the meeting, Woods approached Big E about forming a group together. “He said, ‘What do you think about starting this group?’ And I said, ‘I got nothing, I got nothing else, man.’”

Big E also revealed that WWE creative had little planned for him at the time. “I was told by Road Dogg, ‘Look, we like you, but we got nothing for you. We need you to go into pre-tapes and just try stuff.’”

Those pre-taped segments allowed Big E to experiment with the energetic preacher-style promos inspired by his father’s church.

When Kofi Kingston was added to the group, Big E admitted he initially had reservations. “My fear is they would never let him turn heel, and I thought, for us to work as a group, we needed to be heels.”

He also revealed that Kingston had been considering retiring from wrestling before committing to the new faction.

The trio continued pitching the militant version of the act for months and even briefly introduced elements of it on television, with Woods appearing in a white-and-red suit while declaring the group would no longer be “glad-handing and kissing babies.”

That version lasted only about a week before WWE shifted directions, eventually evolving the act into the upbeat, positivity-driven New Day that became one of the most decorated factions in company history.

Big E also credited former WWE writer Mike Notarile for believing in the group when others did not. “If it wasn’t for him, we never would have gotten off the ground,” Big E said.