Triple H Says Oba Femi Will Be ‘As Big As Anybody’ In Wrestling

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque believes the company’s future is in excellent hands, singling out several rising stars he expects to headline WrestleMania in the years ahead.

Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Triple H reserved his highest praise for NXT standout Oba Femi. “Oba Femi is going to be as big as anybody has ever been in this business,” Triple H said.

He also highlighted Sol Ruca, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams as future cornerstones of WWE. “Sol Ruca has an opportunity to be a standout star.”

When discussing Evans, Triple H compared the young standout to one of WWE’s most popular high-flyers. “Je’Von Evans is one of the young guys. He reminds me of a young Jeff Hardy that just has this incredible move set, but just has an energy and a youth about him that you can’t look away from.”

Triple H also praised Trick Williams’ charisma and natural presence. “Trick is just the personality plus. He’s another guy you can’t look away from.”

Looking ahead, Triple H predicted all four stars will become major players on WWE’s biggest stage. “These are the young talent that are going to take WWE into the future. Two, three years from now, four years from now, these are going to be the main events of WrestleMania. I promise you.”

Reflecting on the performers who inspired him growing up, Triple H said he has always valued wrestlers capable of captivating audiences with both their personalities and their promo ability.

He specifically compared the impact he looks for to iconic talkers such as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Randy Savage, while also referencing crossover stars like Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

According to Triple H, Williams and Femi possess many of those same qualities, albeit in different ways. “That to me is where Trick comes in,” he said, while adding that Femi excels “in a different format than what a Trick brings to the table.”

Triple H concluded by emphasizing that athletic ability alone isn’t enough to become a top WWE superstar. “Our business is not just about the athleticism, it’s not just about what you do in the ring.”

Instead, he believes one quality stands above all others. “Charisma is king.”