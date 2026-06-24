Joey Janela And WWE Hall Of Famer Trade Explosive Accusations Online

A war of words has broken out between Joey Janela and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray following comments Ray recently made about AEW’s Death Riders faction.

Earlier this week, Bully Ray sparked discussion when he claimed that The Death Riders “have not helped AEW in any way, shape or form” and stated that he would “kick the sh*t out of Jon Moxley.”

The remarks prompted a response from former AEW star Joey Janela, who took aim at Ray in a series of posts on social media.

Janela accused Ray of negative behavior toward fans and recalled an incident involving a flaming table spot that resulted in burns. “I’ll never forgive that fat f*cking loser for absolutely completely dosing a table in 2 bottles of lighter fluid, and not waiting for it to dissipate giving me nearly 3rd degree burns on my body and not checking in once with me afterwards.”

Janela also contrasted Ray’s reaction with that of Matt Cardona, saying Cardona regularly checked on him following the incident. “Matt Cardona on the other hand felt truly terrible checked in on me every day, and it wasn’t even his gimmick.”

Bully Ray quickly responded and disputed Janela’s version of events. “You BEGGED…LITERALLY BEGGED me to do it…you know it and all the boys know it.”

Ray claimed that he initially rejected the idea multiple times before eventually agreeing. “I said ‘no’ 2x …. You STILL begged.”

He also alleged that Janela ignored warnings regarding the clothing he wore during the stunt. “You wore a flammable shirt that you were told by others not to wear.”

Ray concluded his response by accusing Janela of being dishonest about the situation. “You’re trash and a liar. And ya fkn know it.”

As of this writing, Janela has not publicly responded to Ray’s latest comments.

The exchange has generated significant discussion online, with fans debating the conflicting accounts of the incident and the broader criticism surrounding Bully Ray’s recent comments about AEW.